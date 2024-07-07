Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 350 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 165,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $729,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,641,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 924,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 103,441 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

