Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.83

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.83 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29). Walker Crips Group shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28), with a volume of 34,554 shares changing hands.

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market cap of £9.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

