Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $158.19

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.19 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 174.94 ($2.21). Henderson EuroTrust shares last traded at GBX 174.94 ($2.21), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 158.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £370.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Henderson EuroTrust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Henderson EuroTrust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Henderson EuroTrust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,076.92%.

Henderson EuroTrust Company Profile

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

