West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.46

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and traded as high as $34.89. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
West Coast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $294.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend
West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.
