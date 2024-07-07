COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.21

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.60. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 9,395 shares trading hands.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.