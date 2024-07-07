Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $188.80

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.80 and traded as high as $193.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $192.25, with a volume of 624 shares changing hands.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.27.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.