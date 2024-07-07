Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $188.80

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.80 and traded as high as $193.16. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $192.25, with a volume of 624 shares changing hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.27.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

