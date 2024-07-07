NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.13

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and traded as low as $57.11. NEXT shares last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

NEXT Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.