Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.28

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.28 and traded as high as $114.08. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $113.53, with a volume of 195,890 shares traded.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

