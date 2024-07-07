Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.33. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.

Bank of East Asia Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.