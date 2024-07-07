Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.72

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and traded as low as $81.64. Orient Overseas (International) shares last traded at $81.76, with a volume of 672 shares.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.8337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.