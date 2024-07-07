Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FAUG opened at $44.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

