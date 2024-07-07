Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,240,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,537,000 after buying an additional 364,298 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 294,344 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,217,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 102,369 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.58. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

