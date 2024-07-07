Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,702,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,484 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 749,207 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,990,000 after buying an additional 676,140 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 547,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 493,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,246,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF opened at $35.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.