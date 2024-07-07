Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 2,553 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

