Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $83.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.