Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $826,000 Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REMX. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $88.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

