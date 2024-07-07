Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after buying an additional 2,324,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,943 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,690 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

BATS CALF opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

