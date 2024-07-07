Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $207,000 in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.