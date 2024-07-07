Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 29,580 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

