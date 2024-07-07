California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.37

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.37 and traded as high as $19.50. California First Leasing shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

California First Leasing Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38.

California First Leasing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2%.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

