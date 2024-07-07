Sapphire Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.95 million and $1,840.91 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.34 or 0.05243002 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00045723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010515 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,809,241,996 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,704,574 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

