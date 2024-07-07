Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0004

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 1,696.2% against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009151 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.95 or 1.00051607 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041203 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.