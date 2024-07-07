Degen (DEGEN) One Day Volume Tops $17.07 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Degen token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Degen has a market cap of $80.57 million and $17.07 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00621514 USD and is up 9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $14,514,403.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the exchanges listed above.

