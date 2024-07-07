Mantle Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Mantle token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $191.21 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Buying and Selling Mantle

Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

