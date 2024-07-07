Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

NASDAQ LZ opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

