Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Redfin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,618 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Redfin by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Redfin by 144.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 499,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 294,802 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a market cap of $718.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.66. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

