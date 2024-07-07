The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,927,621 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after buying an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

