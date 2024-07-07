Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Calix were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Calix by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

