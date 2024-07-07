Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 2,320 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 25.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 12.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after acquiring an additional 92,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $159.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.41. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.20 and a 52-week high of $185.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $628,067 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

