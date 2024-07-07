Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $38,000 in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,808 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,063,609 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,424,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,966,000 after buying an additional 239,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

FLNC opened at $16.59 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

