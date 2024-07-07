JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 1,480.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,073,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JMEE opened at $55.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.