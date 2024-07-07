Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $9,413,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 30.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,234,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,360,000 after buying an additional 286,528 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $3,597,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $352.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.