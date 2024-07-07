Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 153.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Xencor by 29,487.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on XNCR. StockNews.com raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Xencor Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xencor

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.