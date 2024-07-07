Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 521.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 108,596 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,052,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after buying an additional 208,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $10.78 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

