Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 64.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 778,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 195,411 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 33.3% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 326,964 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares in the company, valued at $662,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares in the company, valued at $903,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Alector Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $4.39 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. The business had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

