Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after acquiring an additional 408,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,211,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $223.68 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,516 shares of company stock worth $73,051,856. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

