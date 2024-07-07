66,482 Shares in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RxSight by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $56.95 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $66.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $4,425,250. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

