Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 83,787 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.18% of Golub Capital BDC worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,029,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 116,366 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,509,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 965.8% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 144,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 131,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

