EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,208 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.