Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

