Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

