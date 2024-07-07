Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stock Position Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

