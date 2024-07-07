Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.58 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

