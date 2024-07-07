Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys New Stake in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFTA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PFTA opened at $10.82 on Friday. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

