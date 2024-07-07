Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 166,319 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 166,319 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.07. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEHR

About Aehr Test Systems

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.