Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,593,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in PayPal by 123.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in PayPal by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.