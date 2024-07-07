Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,150.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 138,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of XOM opened at $113.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
