Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PPA stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.50. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

