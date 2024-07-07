Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 27,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $368,350.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 397,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

