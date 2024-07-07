Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $216.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

